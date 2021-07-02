COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- As the Delta variant travels through parts of Missouri and Illinois, the last mass vaccination site in the St. Louis area is closing its doors.
The Gateway Center in Collinsville has been distributing COVID-19 vaccinations since December 2020. When the Illinois National Guard began assisting in February, it quickly became one of the highest volume sites in our region. Now, only a few vaccine administrators remain, with a very much scaled down version of what it used to be. Public health administrators tell us it's because vaccines are more readily available.
"Most retail pharmacies have the vaccine, they may have two to three different brands of the vaccine available. Most of our pediatrician offices in the county have it as well now," Amy Yeager with Madison County Health explained.
She says their initial goal was to get the vaccine out to as many people as possible. Doing it quickly and safely.
"We had a maximum capacity of 3,015 people a day through here, and there were many, many days we had that many people coming through in a day," Yeager continued.
In Madison County alone, more than 217,000 vaccines have been administered since December 2020. Most of which, have been given at the Gateway Center in Collinsville. As the site closes its doors Saturday night, public health experts have a critical message for residents.
"We're not done yet. The virus is still here. It's still circulating. It's mutating. That's one of the reasons it's very important to get vaccinated. The more people that are vaccinated, the more of a protective wall is created for the whole community and the people that you're around," Yeager said.
The Gateway Center does allow walk-ins and will be open Saturday for its last day of vaccinations. You can come to the Gateway Center Saturday for your first or second dose. If it's your first, you can go anywhere else in the county to get your second dose. Health officials just ask that you bring your vaccination card with you.
