ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The last three performances of the Muny's 2021 season have been canceled due to breakthrough COVID-19 cases in the cast of Chicago.
The Muny made the announcement Friday, saying the Friday, Saturday and Sunday performances of Chicago have been canceled due to breakthrough cases in the cast.
Those with single show tickets will receive a refund. Season tickets holders will be contracted about their remaining balance options.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.