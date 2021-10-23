(CNN) -- This 66-million-year old dinosaur ended up with a hefty price tag at a Paris auction house Thursday.
The dinosaur, "Big John", was found in South Dakota in 2014. The fossil was only expected to sell for $1.7 million, but ended up going for a whopping $7.7 million.
Big John was largely intact when it was found about seven years ago. This fossil sale, although a huge one, does not even come close to the record set by a tyrannosaurus named Stan that sold for $32 million.
