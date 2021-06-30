CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A more than $100 million investment is coming to the St. Louis area.
Gateway Studios and Production Services will start soon on construction at the northeast corner of Chesterfield Airport Road and Spirit of St. Louis Boulevard. The company says the project the "largest entertainment production services and rehearsal facility of its kind in the U.S.".
Renderings were released Wednesday of the planned 32-acre site. The space will be used to design and build touring stages.
The company has worked with musical acts, like Bon Jovi, Maroon 5, Drake and Prince. The space will be operational by 2023 and will create 100 full time jobs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.