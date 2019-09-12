ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A boil order has been issued in the Metro East following a water main break in St. Clair County.
The break occurred overnight on Monsanto Avenue, closing the roadway from Route 3 to Falling Springs Road in Sauget. Powerhouse Skyzoom4 was over the break and saw that a section of the roadway had collapsed and water was coming up from below.
Drivers are being urged to find an alternate route while the roadway is closed. It is unknown when it will reopen.
As a result of the break, surrounding streets in Sauget who get their water from Illinois American Water, as well as customers of Commonfields, Prairie Du Pont and Columbia Water Districts were placed under a boil order at 11:50 a.m. Thursday until further notice.
No other information has been released.
