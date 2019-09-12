CAHOKIA, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A large water main break has closed a road in Cahokia.
The break occurred overnight on Monsanto Avenue, closing the roadway from Route 3 to Falling Springs Road. Powerhouse Skyzoom4 was over the break and saw that a section of the roadway had collapsed and water was coming up from below.
Drivers are being urged to find an alternate route while the roadway is closed. It is unknown when it will reopen.
No other information has been released.
