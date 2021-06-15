CRESTWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A large water main break has closed the westbound lanes of Watson Road.
The lanes were closed at Grant Road Tuesday around 11 a.m. as a result of the break. Drivers are being urged to avoid the area until further notice.
It is unknown when the westbound lanes will reopen to traffic.
