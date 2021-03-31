ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County authorities on Thursday announced three large-scale vaccination events will happen in West County and South County in early April.
Sam Page said another vaccination clinic will be held at Queeny Park in Ballwin Thursday after last week's event turned out to be successful with nearly 4,500 people receiving their dose.
On April 3, the second event will be held at South Technical High School, 12721 West Watson Road. The third event is scheduled on April 8 at the Kennedy Recreation Center, 6050 Wells Road. All three events will take place between 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
All events are by appointment only. Click here to pre-register with St. Louis County, if you haven't already.
“St. Louis County continues to work hard to remove barriers to vaccinations for all County residents,” Dr. Sam Page said. “This week we are vaccinating a record 15,000 individuals, and as long as the state continues to increase the supply of vaccine we get, our capacity to administer doses will increase as well.”
It's not yet known which vaccine will be provided at these events.
Page said the health department has been working to find sites in South County that can be used repeatedly for vaccinations.
