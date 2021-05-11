ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A water main break flooded a downtown St. Louis street and prompted a precautionary boil advisory Tuesday morning.
News 4’s Damon Arnold was at Lucas and 13th Street around 7:50 a.m. and saw a large pool of water. The St. Louis Fire Department told News 4 this is the result of a water main break. There are reports that people are not able to access a nearby loft due to the water.
A video taken by News 4's Julia Avery showed the Bogen Lofts parking garage on Lucas Avenue off of Washington Avenue that was flooded as a result of the water main break. In the video, car horns can be heard and water can be seen covering some tires and even license plates. The nearby McGowan Lofts parking garage was fully underwater, Avery reported.
As a result of the water main break, a precautionary boil water advisory has been issued by the City of St. Louis Water Division for the area south of Palm, west of Interstate 70, north of Chouteau and east of Jefferson. Water department officials told News 4 the boil advisory is expected to be in place for at least 24 hours. During the advisory, residents in the impacted area should bring water to a boil for three minutes before consuming or using for cooking.
