PONTOON BEACH, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A Pontoon Beach police officer was shot Tuesday morning, Edwardsville Police Chief Michael Fillback confirmed to News 4.
The officer was shot at the Speedway gas station on Route 111 near E. Chain of Rocks Rd. around 8 a.m. Authorities have not released the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
The officer suffered serious injuries. It is not known if a suspect was taken into custody.
A multitude of agencies, including Edwardsville, Granite City and Illinois State police, are assisting Pontoon Beach police at this time.
News 4 has multiple crews on the scene. This story will be updated as information becomes available.
