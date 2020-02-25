NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A large police presence is responding to reports of shots fired at West Florissant and Octavia in North County.
The incident happened just before 1:45 p.m.
Ambulances and squad cars are on the scene. Officers from numerous departments are on the scene.
