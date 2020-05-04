A rolling gun battle that started in Jennings drove into north St. Louis along Interstate 70 and Union. An officer heard several gunshots and somehow it translated as the officer was wounded, so several agencies responded to the scene near Bircher and I-70.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A large police presence was seen by News 4 crews after an officer called for help after hearing gunshots Monday night.

According to police, a rolling gun battle that started in Jennings drove into north St. Louis along Interstate 70 and Union.

An officer heard several shots and somehow it translated as the officer was wounded, so several agencies responded to the scene.

The officer was not injured.

Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.