ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A large police presence was seen by News 4 crews after an officer called for help after hearing gunshots Monday night.
According to police, a rolling gun battle that started in Jennings drove into north St. Louis along Interstate 70 and Union.
An officer heard several shots and somehow it translated as the officer was wounded, so several agencies responded to the scene.
The officer was not injured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.