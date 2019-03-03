MEXICO, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Several fire departments are on the scene of what is suspected to be a large gas pipeline fire along highway 15 in Audrain County, near Mexico, Missouri.
Images of the fire shared on social media show the orange glare of the fire dozens of feet high with black smoke polluting the air.
Mexico Public Safety said no one was hurt in the fire and the pipeline has since been shut off.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
