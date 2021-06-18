Fire crews were busy putting out a large brush near River City Casino overnight.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A large brush fire broke out near River City Casino overnight.

Multiple fire crews were called to the area to get the fire under control. The first fire call came out around 9:30 p.m. Thursday. Around 3 a.m. Friday, a News 4 photographer saw crews still on the scene working to put out hot spots.

No injuries have been reported. No other information has been disclosed regarding the fire.

