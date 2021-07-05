(KMOV.com) - One of the nation's largest blood drives is happening in the St. Louis region this upcoming weekend.
Eight locations will be set up for blood donations on Friday and Saturday for the "KSHE Summer Blood Drive." Those who donate will get a free t-shirt and are entered into a drawing for a series of gifts.
The blood drive comes at a time when need is high. Most hospitals prefer to have a five-day supply of blood, but many are down to just a one-day supply. Traumas usually rise during the summer months.
The American Red Cross is continuing their plea for blood donors during a severe shortage.
For more information on the blood drive, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.