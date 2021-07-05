(KMOV.com) - One of the nation's largest blood drives is happening in the St. Louis region this upcoming weekend.

Eight locations will be set up for blood donations on Friday and Saturday for the "KSHE Summer Blood Drive." Those who donate will get a free t-shirt and are entered into a drawing for a series of gifts.

The blood drive comes at a time when need is high. Most hospitals prefer to have a five-day supply of blood, but many are down to just a one-day supply. Traumas usually rise during the summer months.

Red Cross using giveaways in effort to entice donors during severe blood shortage The American Red Cross is continuing their plea for blood donors during a severe shortage.

