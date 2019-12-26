MAPLEWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Larder & Cupboard brick and mortar storefront will close its doors after opting to not renew their lease.
The Maplewood-based store will close on Dec. 30 but customers can still purchase products at a local farmer's market, pop-up events and at their retail partners such as Union Studio.
Wholesale customers will still be supplied, according to the storefront.
"I am proud of what Larder & Cupboard has brought to St. Louis, and I loved being part of Maplewood’s thriving small business community for the past five years,"Cindy Higgerson of Larder &Cupboard said. "I will miss our neighbors and our customers, and I will forever cherish the relationships I have built with all of the small producers and artisans. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart, for the support and for making my time in Maplewood so memorable."
Sales will begin Thursday including several of the store's fixtures and displays. The company's next market is scheduled for Jan. 25 at Schlafly Bottleworks.
All gift certificates must be redeemed by Dec. 30.
