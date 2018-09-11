LAPD video shows officer shot at point blank range before her partner kills suspect

NORTH HILLS, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Police Department released video Monday of an officer-involved shooting that left the suspect dead and one officer wounded in the leg. The shooting happened during a traffic stop in North Hills, California, on the night of July 27, CBS Los Angeles reports.
The video shows the officer speaking to the suspect, 32-year-old Richard Mendoza. Mendoza appears to be following the unidentified female officer's directions when she tells him to step out of the car.
Video then shows him pulling out a gun and shooting her in the leg. He then turned to shoot at her partner over the car.
Mendoza was shot in the head and the torso. He died at a hospital.
According to police, Mendoza was a gang member and had previous convictions on drug and gun charges.
The officer was treated for a gunshot wound to the leg.
The shooting remains under investigation, according to the LAPD.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.