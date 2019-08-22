ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An accident which resulted steel beams being dumped onto the roadway has closed 3 lanes of westbound 370 near the St. Louis Mills Mall.
The accident happened on 370 before Route 141 before 4:00 p.m.
Traffic is seen backing up to I-270.
According to MoDOT, a tractor trailer lost its load of steel beams and are covering the roadway.
