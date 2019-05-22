ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- 2 Southbound lanes of I-270 are closed near Maryland Heights.
According to MoDOT, the scene will not be clear until after 3 p.m.
Maryland Heights PD said the accident occurred on 270 near McKelvey. It is unclear how many vehicles are involved or if there are any serious injuries.
News 4 will update this story as more information becomes available.
