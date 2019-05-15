ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Two lanes on southbound 55 have been closed in St. Clair County, Illinois, after authorities responded to a car engulfed in flames.
Police said the car fire happened under a semi truck on southbound 55 near mile marker 8. Police said there were no injuries, and the fire was put out as of 2:35 p.m.
This story will be updated when more info is available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.