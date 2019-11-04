ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Three left lanes of the Poplar Street Bridge heading into Illinois remain closed Monday morning.
The lanes are closed so crews can make repairs after a deadly semi-truck crash damaged a large concrete portion of the bridge. During the closure, MoDOT crews are also making repairs to a bridge joint on the east side of the bridge.
Drivers are urged to be prepared for backups along the roadway during the closure.
The lanes have been closed since Friday night and are expected to reopen by 3 p.m. Monday.
