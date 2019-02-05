EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Two lanes of northbound Interstate 55 will be blocked Tuesday.
The Illinois Department of Transpiration said two right lanes on the interstate will be blocked over Missouri Avenue in East St. Louis for bridge deck repairs starting at 8 a.m.
The lanes are expected to reopen around 3 p.m.
