KIRKWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The northbound lanes of Kirkwood Road will close Wednesday and not reopen until Friday, according to city officials.
The closure will happen at Peeke Avenue, and the lanes will be closed for about a quarter mile.
Crews are working to repair manhole covers along that stretch, and the closure will be 24 hours a day until the repairs are completed.
Traffic will be diverted, with both southbound and northbound traffic using the southbound lanes. Officials expect the work will cause delays, and drivers are urged to consider alternate routes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.