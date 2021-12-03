You are the owner of this article.
Lanes of I-270 near Lindbergh in North County to close Friday night, early Saturday morning

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - Lanes of I-270 near Lindbergh in North County will intermittently close late Friday night through Saturday morning, MoDOT says.

The closures will be taking place between 9:00 p.m. Friday and 7:00 a.m. Saturday. The closures should be for periods of 15-30 minutes. Between the closures, MoDOT says traffic in both directions will be reduced to one lane. 

MoDOT says the closures are taking place to allow workers to set girders in place to support the bridge deck of the new southbound lanes on the Lindbergh bridge.

