ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) – MoDOT says drivers should expect delays as crews will begin closing lanes of I-70 as they prepare for work on the Blanchette Bridge.
From Monday through February 21, two eastbound right lanes will be closed from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. and two westbound lanes will be closed from 7:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
The next week, crews will get ready to move two eastbound lanes to the westbound span, meaning only three lanes will be open on the westbound span until November.
At 8:00 p.m. on February 21, crews will close two left eastbound and westbound lanes so crews can place a traffic barrier. By 6:00 a.m., the next day, MoDOT says one lane of each direction should re-open, with one lane in each direction staying closed for three weeks.
The following Monday, February 24, MoDOT says crews will close up to two left eastbound lanes from 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. and two westbound lanes from 7:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m.
Various other closures will be taking place in March. MoDOT says traffic will go back to its original configuration by November.
