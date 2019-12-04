ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A major milestone happened Wednesday afternoon and should relieve traffic headaches for drivers who take Interstate 44.
Starting at 7 a.m., crews moved three lanes of westbound I-44 between Grand and Kingshighway back into their original lanes. The work was completed around 2:30 p.m.
In addition, the Vandeventer ramp to the westbound lanes of the interstate was reopened.
The left lane in both directions of I-44 in the area will remain closed until crews finish replacing the barrier wall in the middle of the interstate. MoDOT said the completion date of that work is dependent on weather.
