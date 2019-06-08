ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- All eastbound and westbound lanes of I-44 have been reopened on I-44 at Jamieson following an accident involving an overturned semi which crashed over the median.
The accident occurred sometime before 7:45 a.m. with the lanes reopening around 10 a.m.
News 4 is working to learn if there were any injuries.
This story will be updated.
