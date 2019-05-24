ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Illinois Department of Transportation will close two eastbound lanes of Interstate 55/64 before the Poplar Street Bridge Friday.
The company said the lanes will be closed in East St. Louis, at mile 1.8, starting after 8 a.m. for pavement improvements.
The lanes should reopen around 3 p.m.
IDOT says drivers should expect delays through the area while the work is underway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.