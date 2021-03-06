WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (KMOV.com) — Most projections would tell you the Cardinals starting outfield heading into 2021 contains the freshly-minted Gold Glover in left field, the tantalizing top prospect in right and the group’s veteran-most player—and at least last year, its most productive offensive contributor—in center. When discussing the competition for playing time across the three outfield spots this spring, a between-the-lines read on the club’s commentary points in a similar direction.
Even if it’s been written only in light pencil, Tyler O’Neill, Dylan Carlson and Harrison Bader seem to be the front-runners for the lion’s share of the workload in the Cardinals outfield. But don’t lose Lane Thomas in the shuffle.
Starting in right field for the Cardinals against Washington Friday night, Thomas enjoyed a productive day at the dish. Out of the ninth spot in the batting order, Thomas was the primary run-producer of the St. Louis starters. He roped a two-run double down the left field line in the second and added an RBI single in the sixth.
“Lane’s a quiet hitter, he’s got good balance,” Mike Shildt said. “He has some pop in his bat. Guy’s got some real ability, nice stroke. I think Lane’s off to a respectable start to spring training.”
Between multiple layers of glass and drywall, a Lane Thomas double to score two runs. Hiding behind the window metal is Nats hurler Luis Avilan rather than Scherzer, who had just previously left the ball game. pic.twitter.com/syr50F5nez— Brenden Schaeffer (@bschaeffer12) March 5, 2021
The outing marked the continuation of a fascinating early-spring trend for Thomas: when he puts the ball in play, he earns a hit. In 12 plate appearances this spring, Thomas has five hits and five strikeouts to go along with a walk and a hit-by-pitch. Though the 25-year-old would obviously prefer to make more consistent contact, it’s encouraging to see the impact of the contact he does make.
“That’s a great batted-ball-in-play average there,” Shildt grinned. “He’s putting good swings on the baseball, hitting it hard. I think we've done a pretty good job of, as a team, we are getting balls in the zone and putting good swings on them. It’s getting a good pitch to hit, which is what he and we want to do, and he’s finding holes.”
Defensively, Thomas has profiled as a fielder capable of handling any of the outfield positions, which should only increase his flexibility in the quest for playing time this season. Offensively, the Cardinals would have to focus more on his ability to produce in the present than his stats from a difficult and incomplete 2020 season. Amid contracting COVID-19 during the Cardinals’ outbreak, Thomas went 4-for-36 (.111) last year as he struggled to shake the fogginess from his game in the aftermath of the virus on his body.
It’s early, but Thomas leads Cardinals outfielders this spring in plate production by a noticeable margin. He’s got the most hits and highest on-base percentage of the entire team. Though playing time has been on his side through the first few Grapefruit League games compared to others like Harrison Bader—who curiously hasn’t made a start since March 2—it’s worthwhile to take note of what appears to be a rejuvenated Thomas as he looks to establish himself as a quality big-leaguer.
As small sample sizes go, Thomas’ 40 plate appearances that resulted in a .450 OPS last season were drastically different from the lightning he showed in his bat in 44 PAs in 2019. That year, he hit .316, slugged four homers and produced a 1.093 OPS before a hit-by-pitch injury ended his season prematurely. He caused damage with regularity in the high levels of the minors, and before COVID, showed he could hang with MLB pitching.
The Cardinals front office knows last year wasn’t representative for the former fifth-round pick out of Knoxville, Tennessee who had done nothing but hit since St. Louis acquired him in a 2017 deal for international signing bonus cap space. With the continued chance to show ability this spring, don’t be surprised if Thomas forces the issue and begins to shed his fourth-outfielder moniker as the season evolves.
Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
