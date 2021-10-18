ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Multiple lanes on Interstate 55/64 eastbound from the Poplar Street Bridge to the Interstate 55/64 split will be closed Tuesday.
From 5:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., the right lane of the mainline as well as all CD lanes will be closed along with the NB IL 3 entrance ramp to I-55/64 eastbound, the eastbound exit and entrance ramps to the Tudor Piggott ramps, and the eastbound exit ramp to N Barack Obama Ave. The ramp from eastbound Poplar Street Bridge to IL 3 SB will remain open during construction.
During the closures, crews will be performing pavement repairs.
