ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Lane restrictions will impact drivers who use Interstate 255 in St. Clair County until early November.
The Illinois Department of Transportation announced the restrictions will take place between Collinsville Road and Mousette Lane starting Aug. 18, weather permitting. Two lanes will reportedly remain open in both directions between 6-9 a.m. and 3-6 p.m. daily.
During the lane restrictions, pavement repairs will be underway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.