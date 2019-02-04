ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – An early morning rollover crash closed the northbound lanes of Hampton at Interstate 44.
First responders were called to the area before 5:30 a.m. Monday. Access to the roadway was granted just before 6 a.m. but lane restrictions were still seen in the area.
News 4 has a crew on the scene and will update this story when more details are known.
