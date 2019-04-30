EAST ST. LOUIS, Il. (KMOV.com) -- Drivers who take the Poplar Street Bridge will encounter delays during the Wednesday morning commute.
IDOT will close one eastbound lane of 55/64 just east of the bridge at 8 a.m.
The closure is so crews can perform road repair.
Weather permitting, the lane will reopen at 3 p.m. ahead of the evening rush hour.
IDOT said drivers should allow extra time and use alternate routes if possible.
