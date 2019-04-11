COLUMBIA, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Emergency crews are on the scene after a crash near Columbia Thursday morning.
The crash was reported on southbound Interstate 255 near Route 3 before 6:30 a.m. According to the Illinois State Police Department, the southbound lanes were blocked following the crash.
Just past 7 a.m., first responders reopened the right lane.
An ARCH Medical helicopter and ambulance were seen in the area following the crash. The extent of any injuries sustained has not been disclosed.
No other details regarding the crash have been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.