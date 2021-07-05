EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - One lane of the MLK Bridge will be closed Tuesday for deck repairs.
IDOT says the closure will last from 7:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., weather permitting. However, all entrance and exit ramps will remain open.
IDOT is warning drivers to expect delays and is asking them to allow for extra time.
