EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - One lane of the MLK Bridge will be closed Tuesday for deck repairs.

IDOT says the closure will last from 7:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., weather permitting. However, all entrance and exit ramps will remain open.

IDOT is warning drivers to expect delays and is asking them to allow for extra time.

