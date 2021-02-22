EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – One of the two outer lanes of eastbound Interstate 55/64 near the Poplar Street Bridge will be closed until October to repair expansion joints and resurface the bridge that carries traffic over Trendley Avenue in East St. Louis.
Illinois Department of Transportation crews will close the lane on Feb. 22. The two inside lanes of the interstate will remain open during the work. Drivers should expect delays when traveling near the closure.
The lane closure is part of a $29.8 million project funded by Rebuild Illinois that aims to rehabilitate bridges in the area. Overall, Rebuild Illinois plans to improve more than 3,300 miles of highway and 8.4 million square feet of bridge deck over the next six years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.