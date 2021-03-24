ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Lane closures will impact Poplar Street Bridge drivers starting in April.
On April 1, weather permitting, Illinois Department of Transportation crews will close three right lanes of eastbound Interstate 55/64, the ramp to southbound Illinois 3 and the ramp to southbound Tudor Avenue. During the closures, crews will replace bridge decks on the interstate. The lane closures are expected to be in place until early October.
In late February, the ramp from northbound Piggott Avenue to eastbound Interstate 55/64 was closed. IDOT said the ramp will also remain closed.
In Missouri, the Marion Street entrance ramp to northbound Interstate 55 as well as the right lane of northbound Interstate 55 approaching the Poplar Street Bridge will be closed. In addition, Interstate 64 will be down to one lane approaching the bridge.
Because of the closures, extensive delays are expected during weekday evening rush hours. Drivers are urged to plan accordingly and use alternate routes, including the Interstate 70 Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge.
According to IDOT, the closures are part of a $29.8 million project funded by Rebuild Illinois to rehabilitate area bridges.
