ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Two lanes of eastbound Interstate 64 in St. Clair County will close for bridge deck repairs on Wednesday.
The left lane and center lane of the interstate over Harding Ditch, at milepost 6.8, will be closed from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 18. The right lane will remain open.
Drivers are being urged to plan for extra time or avoid the area during the construction times.
