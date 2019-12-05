ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Drivers who take westbound I-55/70 in St. Clair County will experience lane restrictions in the upcoming days.
From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 6, two left lanes near milepost 3.2, just west of Illinois Route 203 will be closed. On the following Monday and Tuesday, only the left lane of the interstate in the area will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
During the lane closures, IDOT crews will repair bridge expansion joints.
Drivers are urged to allow for extra time when traveling through the area while the roadwork is underway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.