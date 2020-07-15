ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV.com) – The eastbound lanes of the I-70 Blanchette Missouri River Bridge will close nightly starting Friday, July 17.
The two right eastbound lanes of the bridge and the on-ramp from Fifth Street will close from 9 p.m. until Sunday, July 19. In addition, the ramp from 5th Street to eastbound I-70 will be closed.
During the closure, all eastbound I-70 traffic will use two lanes of the westbound bridge. Motorists can also use Route 94 as a detour.
The left two lanes of eastbound I-70 will remain open across the westbound bridge.
Motorists can use Route 94, Route 370, and Interstate 64 as alternate routes.
