ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Lane closures will hamper drivers heading into downtown St. Louis using the Poplar Street Bridge starting Monday.
At 9 a.m. on Oct. 14, IDOT crews will begin installing traffic control devices to close the inside lane of westbound Interstate 55/64. One lane will be closed in the area through Sunday, Oct. 27.
Once that work is complete, crews will reopen the left lane and close two right lanes of westbound interstate 55/64 for around a month. During the month-long closure, detours will be in place to direct traffic accessing southbound Tudor/Piggott and Illinois Route 3.
While the lanes are closed, crews will perform critical repairs to the badly deteriorated joints and wearing surfaces in the area, according to IDOT.
During the closures, drivers are urged to plan for extra time and use alternate routes, including the I-70 Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge.
