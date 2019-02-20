ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – As winter weather moved out of the area, multiple crashes were reported on area roadways as the Wednesday morning commute got underway.
As of 7:48 a.m., the left lane of westbound 364 was closed at Highway 94. The lane is expected to reopen before 8:30 a.m.
In addition, the westbound lane of I-70 was closed past Union. It will also open before 8:30 a.m.
At 6:45 a.m., MoDOT reported the right northbound lane of I-270 was closed past I-64. The lane reopened just before 7 a.m.
As of 5:40 a.m., according to MoDOT, crashes are causing backups and lane closures on the following roadways:
- EB I-70 before Highway 141
- WB I-255 at Lindbergh
- NB I-55 near Butler Hil
- NB I-270 at I-70
All of the crashes were cleared around 6:30 a.m.
News 4 Traffic Anchor Laura Hettiger is monitoring the roads for the latest breaking traffic news all morning long on News 4 This Morning.
