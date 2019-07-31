ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – MoDOT will close lanes across the Jefferson Barracks Bridge during the next two weeks.
Drives who travel into Illinois will want to avoid using I-255 on weekdays because two eastbound lanes of the bridge over the Mississippi River will be closed between 5 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday the weeks of August 5 and August 12. The lanes will reopen before the evening rush hour daily.
In addition, the bridge will be completely closed between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday, August 17 and Sunday, August 18.
Drivers are urged to use the Poplar Street Bridge or the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge to head into Illinois to avoid the congestion and weekend road closure.
During the lane closures, crews will repair an expansion joint on the bridge.
