BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Metro East drivers who take Highway 159 in Belleville will be impacted by lane restrictions next week.
The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced it will close Highway 159 from McKinley Street to East Cleveland Street in Belleville starting December 11 at 8 a.m. through the 13th at 4 p.m.
IDOT said the highway will close as repairs are made to the railroad crossing in the area.
There will be signs available for a detour route around the closure.
Drivers should expect delays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.