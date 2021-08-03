PONTOON BEACH, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A lane closure will impact drivers who use southbound Interstate 255 over Illinois Route 162 in Pontoon Beach.
Illinois Department of Transportation crews will close the right lane of the interstate and the exit from southbound I-255 to Route 162 at 8 a.m. Wednesday. The lane and exit ramp are estimated to reopen around 3 p.m.
During the closures, crews will be repairing the bridge deck.
