ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – One eastbound lane of I-70 across the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge will be closed through Friday.
The lane will be closed from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily starting Wednesday, August 12.
During the closure, crews will be making repairs to cable sheathing that was damaged during a car fire.
Drivers are urged to consider alternate routes or prepare for delays during the closure.
