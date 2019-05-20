FLORISSANT, Mo. ( KMOV.com) --- Emergency crews have closed a section of New Halls Ferry near Leisurewood Court following a crash Monday morning.
The crash occurred before 7 a.m. and one lane of the New Halls Ferry was shut down in each direction.
Officials are expecting traffic to be congested for over an hour.
Drivers are urged to use an alternate route on their morning commute.
News 4 will update as more information becomes available.
