ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A halt on evictions is having a trickle down impact on local landlords and property owners, property manager Bryan Ewing said.
“We’re not getting paid,” said Ewing.
Ewing is the property manager with Roshney Management, owned by Bobby Simon. He manages more than 20 rental properties in the St. Louis area.
“We could lose this property any day because people don’t want to pay because of the COVID,” he said.
Ewing said he understands the reasoning behind courts halting evictions because of COVID-19 concerns. However, he said some tenants weren’t paying their rent before the pandemic sanctions.
He said the company is more than $10,000 in debt from tenants who stopped paying their rent before the pandemic.
“Now it’s to the point where you’re living free,” he said.
Because the courts halted evictions in March those proceedings are at a standstill.
Court documents show one tenant owes the management company more than $6,000. Records show the tenant stopped paying his rent in December 2019.
The tenant told News 4 over the phone he fell on hard times before the pandemic.
The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office called this is a lose lose situation. The county is in Phase Zero for operation guidelines, meaning evictions and court proceedings are paused. A spokesperson said there isn’t a date set on when it will be lifted.
Currently more than 160 evictions are pending in the county’s system, a number that’s expected to increase.
“We’re trying to figure out how the insurance is going to get paid, how the mortgage is going to get paid for the property,” said Ewing.
Ewing said he hopes the county can find a way to process evictions soon so their business doesn’t fall under
“It’s just going to be a chain of circles where everybody is going to be at risk,” he said.
The City of St. Louis has also halted their evictions. They’re planning to resume evictions by September 1.
If you live in Illinois and are looking for rental assistance, click here.
