JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Neighbors along the Jefferson County/Washington County line are worried about what's in the air around their homes.
They say odor from a nearby landfill is getting unbearable.
"It really comes strong down this valley," said Jamie Huddleston, who has lived on this property for decades. "Sunday morning was my breaking point. It had my eyes watering and the back of my throat burning, and I had an upset stomach afterwards."
He says in the last couple years, the peaceful scene around here been disrupted by a foul odor. Neighbors, like Ervin Brown who spends afternoons on his porch, know exactly what he's talking about.
“I can smell that down here a lot," said Brown.
They say the Timber Ridge Landfill, just over the hill in Washington County, is to blame.
"People around here didn't want that landfill, they fought it," said Brown.
News 4 stopped by the landfill ask what the company is doing about the odor. Both the site manager and a corporate spokesperson were surprised by the complaints, saying no neighbors have contacted them about it.
A state inspector confirms the landfill was last inspected in October and is in full compliance.
The company that owns the landfill, Waste Connections, says it has a system running 24/7 to pull out gas and burn it, destroying the odor. They added, they are in the process of expanding that system, adding six more wells to burn gas in January, which should further alleviate odors.
Huddleston is hopeful the odor will go away, so he doesn't have to.
"I served my country for a reason. So I could live here in peace. Do I have to be subject to their waste?"
