UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The land for a controversial development that is slated to be built on Olive near I-170 has been purchased, University City officials announced Monday.

The plan calls for developing what is called the “Markets at Olive,” which will center around a Costco. The development will also include apartments, offices and possibly a hotel. The plan was approved by officials in June 2019 but was controversial due to the closure of beloved restaurants and the fact that homes are being torn down.

Residents had mixed views on the project, with some homeowners saying they did not want to leave, but others said what they were presented with a generous offer for their home. The entire project will cover 50 acres between Olive and I-170 and Olive and McKnight/Woodson. A start date for construction has not been announced.